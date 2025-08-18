Previous
Those were the days, my friend... by marlboromaam
Photo 2312

Those were the days, my friend...

We thought they'd never end...

It was 1973 and junior/senior prom night. A yellow ruffled dress and mouth full of braces. He was a senior and 18. I was a junior and 17. I thought we were so much in love. Bittersweet memories of those days.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
633% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
What a FABULOUS photo… it’s so wonderful for you to have this photo… we forget little details… but a photo brings all detail flooding back… the moment, the fragrance, the music…the words…

So beautiful…
August 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a fabulous couple you were, such a wonderful capture of a happy moment. I hope it lasted longer . . . . .
August 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact