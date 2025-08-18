Sign up
Previous
Photo 2312
Those were the days, my friend...
We thought they'd never end...
It was 1973 and junior/senior prom night. A yellow ruffled dress and mouth full of braces. He was a senior and 18. I was a junior and 17. I thought we were so much in love. Bittersweet memories of those days.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
Mags
@marlboromaam
Beverley
ace
What a FABULOUS photo… it’s so wonderful for you to have this photo… we forget little details… but a photo brings all detail flooding back… the moment, the fragrance, the music…the words…
So beautiful…
August 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a fabulous couple you were, such a wonderful capture of a happy moment. I hope it lasted longer . . . . .
August 18th, 2025
So beautiful…