Previous
Photo 2313
A bag for her shopping bags...
Another plarn project made by request. A friend needed a bag to put her shopping bags in - to hang on the back of her pantry door. The bags will go in the top and will be pulled out as needed from the bottom. Phone shot.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7003
photos
147
followers
88
following
633% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
8th August 2025 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gray
,
crochet
,
handmade
,
plarn
,
phoneography
,
made-of-plarn
,
bag-for-bags
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Oh wow! I would love to have a pattern for that!
August 19th, 2025
Karen
ace
Very nice and functional bag - at first quick glance, I thought it was a type of comical character cheekily sticking its tongue out =)
August 19th, 2025
Babs
ace
Looks as though it's tongue is sticking out ha ha
August 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you very much, Joyce. I don't use a pattern. =) Start with a circular bottom and work up the sides.
@cocokinetic
Ha ha! I did it on purpose. =) Thank you, Karen.
@onewing
LOL! Yes, a purposeful thing. Thank you, Babs.
August 19th, 2025
365 Project
close
