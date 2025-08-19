Previous
A bag for her shopping bags... by marlboromaam
A bag for her shopping bags...

Another plarn project made by request. A friend needed a bag to put her shopping bags in - to hang on the back of her pantry door. The bags will go in the top and will be pulled out as needed from the bottom. Phone shot.
Mags

Mags
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Oh wow! I would love to have a pattern for that!
August 19th, 2025  
Karen ace
Very nice and functional bag - at first quick glance, I thought it was a type of comical character cheekily sticking its tongue out =)
August 19th, 2025  
Babs ace
Looks as though it's tongue is sticking out ha ha
August 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
@marylandgirl58 Thank you very much, Joyce. I don't use a pattern. =) Start with a circular bottom and work up the sides.

@cocokinetic Ha ha! I did it on purpose. =) Thank you, Karen.

@onewing LOL! Yes, a purposeful thing. Thank you, Babs.
August 19th, 2025  
