Photo 2318
Behind the fence...
We dodged a bullet with Erin. Three months and seven days of hurricane season yet to go.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
summertime
Diana
ace
How very fortunate, your woods look fabulous!
August 24th, 2025
Pat
Phew that was lucky, it looked huge on the news. Fingers crossed for you for the rest of the season.
A lovely shot of your trees and the fence top making a nice pattern.
August 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
@pattyblue
Thank you very much, Pat - on every count in your comments. =)
August 24th, 2025
