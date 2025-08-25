Previous
Random stripes... by marlboromaam
Photo 2319

Random stripes...

Another completed crocheted plarn tote. Going to the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary to be raffled. =)
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
635% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely work and support
August 25th, 2025  
Wylie ace
beautifully done and very generous.
August 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ziggy77 Thank you very much, Jo.

@pusspup Thank you so much, Wylie.
August 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact