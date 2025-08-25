Sign up
Previous
Photo 2319
Random stripes...
Another completed crocheted plarn tote. Going to the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary to be raffled. =)
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
3
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7015
photos
147
followers
88
following
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
2316
1962
2317
1963
2318
1964
2319
1965
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
8th August 2025 10:23am
Tags
crochet
,
plarn
,
phoneography
,
plastic-flowers
,
plarn-tote
,
tote-bag
,
plastic-bags
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely work and support
August 25th, 2025
Wylie
ace
beautifully done and very generous.
August 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ziggy77
Thank you very much, Jo.
@pusspup
Thank you so much, Wylie.
August 25th, 2025
@pusspup Thank you so much, Wylie.