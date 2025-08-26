Sign up
Photo 2320
Light and shadows...
For lack of a better title.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
1
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7017
photos
147
followers
88
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
3rd August 2025 11:11am
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
woods
,
greens
,
summer
,
summertime
Pat
Nice green lushness and the title is perfect!
August 26th, 2025
