It won't win any award...

But after trying so long, I'm pleased with how this one came out. Male Ruby Throat on top of the feeder pole, patrolling his territory. =) BOB, if you care to click through.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Wylie ace
sweet
August 27th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great shot with the light catching his eye and throat!
August 27th, 2025  
