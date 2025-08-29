Incoming...

Sign up
Photo 2323
Another hummer about to dive bomb these two.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
3
1
Tags
summer
,
summertime
,
hummingbirds
,
wild-birds
,
hummingbird-feeder
Lin
ace
Great timing on this cute capture - at least there are 2 eating at the same time. My mom has the same feeder, and only one will claim a spot and run the others off.
August 29th, 2025
Karen
ace
They are so cute, these little birds - I can see that the one is fluttering his wings, an attempt to warn the would-be intruder off?
Nice shot.
August 29th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
August 29th, 2025
Nice shot.