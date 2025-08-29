Previous
Incoming... by marlboromaam
Incoming...

Another hummer about to dive bomb these two.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Lin ace
Great timing on this cute capture - at least there are 2 eating at the same time. My mom has the same feeder, and only one will claim a spot and run the others off.
August 29th, 2025  
Karen ace
They are so cute, these little birds - I can see that the one is fluttering his wings, an attempt to warn the would-be intruder off?
Nice shot.
August 29th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
August 29th, 2025  
