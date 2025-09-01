Previous
In the front and to the right... by marlboromaam
Photo 2326

In the front and to the right...

Phone shot of a line of trees between my neighbor's property and my front yard. He had cattle out there not so long ago. Rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Corinne C
This image is fabulous Mags! It's definitively playful!
September 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely
The impressionist look has a great effect on the leaves.
September 1st, 2025  
Mags
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne. =)
September 1st, 2025  
Mags
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
September 1st, 2025  
Judith Johnson
Nice shot and edit
September 1st, 2025  
Mags
@busylady Thank you, Judith.
September 1st, 2025  
