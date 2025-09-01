Sign up
Photo 2326
In the front and to the right...
Phone shot of a line of trees between my neighbor's property and my front yard. He had cattle out there not so long ago. Rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
trees
,
summer
,
summertime
,
shrubs
,
phoneography
,
front-yard
,
apple-app
,
ai-impressionist-painter
,
silk-option
Corinne C
This image is fabulous Mags! It's definitively playful!
September 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
The impressionist look has a great effect on the leaves.
September 1st, 2025
Mags
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne. =)
September 1st, 2025
Mags
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
September 1st, 2025
Judith Johnson
Nice shot and edit
September 1st, 2025
Mags
@busylady
Thank you, Judith.
September 1st, 2025
