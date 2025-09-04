Previous
Plarn hat - front and back... by marlboromaam
Photo 2329

Plarn hat - front and back...

Another plarn project finished for the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion for their raffle. Crocheted with plarn and the red mesh band is made from a repurposed tangerine bag. =)
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
638% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Mags what a beautiful hat.....I would wear it with pride 👏🌟
September 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact