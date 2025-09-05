Previous
Woodsy... by marlboromaam
Woodsy...

We're looking forward to walking in these woods again come the end of warm days and the copperheads are hibernating in their holes.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Soon hopefully… your beautiful woods as always
September 5th, 2025  
Lovely
September 5th, 2025  
It hadn’t occurred to me before about snakes as it’s not an issue here.
A lovely shot of your green tantalising woods and hopefully you’ll be in there soon enjoying them close up.
September 5th, 2025  
