Previous
Photo 2330
Woodsy...
We're looking forward to walking in these woods again come the end of warm days and the copperheads are hibernating in their holes.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7037
photos
148
followers
88
following
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2327
1973
2328
1974
1975
2329
2330
1976
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
7th August 2025 2:19pm
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
summertime
,
intimate-landscape
Beverley
ace
Soon hopefully… your beautiful woods as always
September 5th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
September 5th, 2025
Pat
It hadn’t occurred to me before about snakes as it’s not an issue here.
A lovely shot of your green tantalising woods and hopefully you’ll be in there soon enjoying them close up.
September 5th, 2025
