It's a hummer party! by marlboromaam
It's a hummer party!

Nice to see one halfway decent group shot of these little ladies. All female Ruby Throat Hummingbirds.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Danette Thompson ace
That’s a bunch!
September 6th, 2025  
Kate ace
Lucky you. I saw 3 battling it out around one of our feeders just this morning.
September 6th, 2025  
KV ace
Let the battle begin!
September 6th, 2025  
