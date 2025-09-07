Sign up
Photo 2332
Signs of autumn...
The swamp maple is always the first to turn and shed its leaves. The rest of the trees will follow later.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
summer
,
summertime
,
maple-tree
,
red-leaves
,
eastern-red-maple
,
swamp-maple
Beverley
ace
Sooo pretty… it’s lovely watching the change to autumn
September 7th, 2025
