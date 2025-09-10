Sign up
Previous
Photo 2335
The landing...
Male Ruby Throat ready for a drink. No wasp around this feeder at this moment, but this is not a bee or wasp proof feeder. Going to have to replace it with one that is.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
5
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
4th August 2025 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
,
summer
,
male
,
summertime
,
ruby-throat
,
hummingbird-feeder
,
wild-bird
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful shot. They are so fun to watch!
September 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
September 10th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A fabulous capture
September 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@whippy
Thank you, Shirley.
September 10th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous. I really must see one of these beauties for myself.
September 10th, 2025
