The landing... by marlboromaam
Male Ruby Throat ready for a drink. No wasp around this feeder at this moment, but this is not a bee or wasp proof feeder. Going to have to replace it with one that is.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful shot. They are so fun to watch!
September 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
September 10th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A fabulous capture
September 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
@whippy Thank you, Shirley.
September 10th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous. I really must see one of these beauties for myself.
September 10th, 2025  
