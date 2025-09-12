Sign up
Previous
Photo 2337
Pseudognaphalium obtusifolium buds in color...
AKA Fragrant Rabbit-tobacco, Eastern Rabbit-tobacco, Sweet Everlasting, and Catfoot. More info about this native plant here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=617
Phone shot.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
summer
summertime
wildflower
catfoot
phoneography
pseudognaphalium-obtusifolium
fragrant-rabbit-tobacco
sweet-everlasting
eastern-rabbit-tobacco
Wylie
ace
Big name for a small flower!
September 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
What an incredibly fascinating plant this is… I know you’ve shown it before but this capture is amazing…
September 12th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Great closeup to discover (for me) this delicate plant.
September 12th, 2025
