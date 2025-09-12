Previous
Pseudognaphalium obtusifolium buds in color... by marlboromaam
Pseudognaphalium obtusifolium buds in color...

AKA Fragrant Rabbit-tobacco, Eastern Rabbit-tobacco, Sweet Everlasting, and Catfoot. More info about this native plant here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=617 Phone shot.
Wylie ace
Big name for a small flower!
September 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
What an incredibly fascinating plant this is… I know you’ve shown it before but this capture is amazing…
September 12th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Great closeup to discover (for me) this delicate plant.
September 12th, 2025  
