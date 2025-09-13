Sign up
Previous
Photo 2338
Itchy edit...
Texture added to this image in On1.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
summer
,
summertime
,
bushes
,
statues
,
ivy
,
shrubs
,
fairies
,
fay
,
garden-art
,
yard-art
,
concrete-statues
Wylie
ace
very attractive result
September 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
for a moment I thought it was bucketing down in the woods, it looks so real!
September 13th, 2025
