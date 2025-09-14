Previous
Millettia reticulata blooms.... by marlboromaam
Millettia reticulata blooms....

AKA Evergreen Wisteria. Although, I have no idea why it got its common name when it drops all of its leaves at the first frost.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Beverley ace
Wow… I love this wisteria… the colours are amazing…
September 14th, 2025  
