Previous
Photo 2340
Living in the sticks...
As summer comes to a close.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
green
,
home
,
trees
,
house
,
landscape
,
summer
,
summertime
Dorothy
ace
Nice “sticks”! That’s a lot to take care of!
September 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
@illinilass
Thank you, Dorothy. Yes, but I get a little help once a month.
September 15th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
Such a wonderful home you have
September 15th, 2025
