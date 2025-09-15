Previous
Living in the sticks... by marlboromaam
Living in the sticks...

As summer comes to a close.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Dorothy ace
Nice “sticks”! That’s a lot to take care of!
September 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
@illinilass Thank you, Dorothy. Yes, but I get a little help once a month.
September 15th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Such a wonderful home you have
September 15th, 2025  
