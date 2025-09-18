Sign up
Previous
Photo 2343
Sensitive partridge pea...
So tiny with those yellow pea-like blooms and red centers. More info here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=283
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7063
photos
148
followers
89
following
641% complete
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2340
1986
2341
1987
2342
1988
2343
1989
14
4
1
365 Main Album
31st August 2025 9:10am
Public
yellow
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
sensitive-partridge-pea
,
chamaecrista-nictitans
,
common-sensitive-plant
John Falconer
ace
Nicely put together.
September 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
@johnfalconer
Thank you, John.
September 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful diagonal capture, so dainty looking.
September 18th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful composition with this new plant for me
September 18th, 2025
