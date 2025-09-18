Previous
Sensitive partridge pea... by marlboromaam
Photo 2343

Sensitive partridge pea...

So tiny with those yellow pea-like blooms and red centers. More info here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=283
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
John Falconer ace
Nicely put together.
September 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
@johnfalconer Thank you, John.
September 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful diagonal capture, so dainty looking.
September 18th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful composition with this new plant for me
September 18th, 2025  
