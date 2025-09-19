Previous
National POW/MIA Recognition Day... by marlboromaam
Photo 2344

National POW/MIA Recognition Day...

In the United States, National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed on the third Friday in September. It honors those who were prisoners of war (POWs) and those who are still missing in action (MIA). It is most associated with those who were POWs during the Vietnam War.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency is dedicated to finding remains and fulfilling the nation's promise to bring home those who fought and died in service to our country. Most importantly to give their family closure.

Composite created in On1.

Getting a late start this morning. Will catch up with everyone's' photos now. =)
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
Brian ace
Poignant
September 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully presented
September 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such sadness…
September 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
@briaan Thank you, Brian.

@365projectorgchristine Thank you very much, Christine. Means a lot to me.

@beverley365 Yes, wars are always sad.
September 19th, 2025  
