National POW/MIA Recognition Day...

In the United States, National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed on the third Friday in September. It honors those who were prisoners of war (POWs) and those who are still missing in action (MIA). It is most associated with those who were POWs during the Vietnam War.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency is dedicated to finding remains and fulfilling the nation's promise to bring home those who fought and died in service to our country. Most importantly to give their family closure.



