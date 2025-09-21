Previous
Mom finally got her wish... by marlboromaam
Mom finally got her wish...

It's been nearly two years since my mom passed away and had a memorial service. Her wish was to have her ashes buried with my dad's ashes at Arlington National Cemetery. Because of COVID, they got behind with burials, so her ashes had to wait. But she was finally laid to rest with my dad Thursday, September 18, 2025. An Air Force chaplain conducted a bittersweet service. It's a privilege to be buried with your husband at Arlington, and because my dad was a Vietnam POW, she was afforded that privilege. They are together now.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Danette Thompson ace
I’m glad you were able to see her wish granted. I’m sorry your dad was a POW.
September 21st, 2025  
