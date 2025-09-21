Mom finally got her wish...

It's been nearly two years since my mom passed away and had a memorial service. Her wish was to have her ashes buried with my dad's ashes at Arlington National Cemetery. Because of COVID, they got behind with burials, so her ashes had to wait. But she was finally laid to rest with my dad Thursday, September 18, 2025. An Air Force chaplain conducted a bittersweet service. It's a privilege to be buried with your husband at Arlington, and because my dad was a Vietnam POW, she was afforded that privilege. They are together now.