A young female house finch... by marlboromaam
A young female house finch...

She let me get very close. Phone shot.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 24th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
September 24th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Amazing close-up shot. The clarity and detail of the plumage is stellar.
September 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
@joansmor Thank you, Joan.
September 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
@pdulis Thank you so much, Peter.

@dkellogg Thank you very much, David.
September 24th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Excellent detail!
September 24th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Nice close-up, I wonder if she can see out of that torn eye.
September 24th, 2025  
Lin ace
Such great detail - a must fav.
September 24th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wow she trusted you! A wonderful capture!
September 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
@busylady Thank you so much, Judith.

@rontu I was wondering if she had conjunctivitis.

@linnypinny Thank you very much, Lin.

@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.
September 24th, 2025  
