Previous
Photo 2349
A young female house finch...
She let me get very close. Phone shot.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
10
5
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7075
photos
146
followers
89
following
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2346
1992
2347
1993
2348
1994
2349
1995
Views
13
Comments
10
Fav's
5
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
10th September 2025 9:45am
Privacy
Public
female
,
tp
,
house-finch
,
phoneography
,
wild-bird
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 24th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
September 24th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Amazing close-up shot. The clarity and detail of the plumage is stellar.
September 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
@joansmor
Thank you, Joan.
September 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
@pdulis
Thank you so much, Peter.
@dkellogg
Thank you very much, David.
September 24th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Excellent detail!
September 24th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Nice close-up, I wonder if she can see out of that torn eye.
September 24th, 2025
Lin
ace
Such great detail - a must fav.
September 24th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wow she trusted you! A wonderful capture!
September 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
@busylady
Thank you so much, Judith.
@rontu
I was wondering if she had conjunctivitis.
@linnypinny
Thank you very much, Lin.
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
September 24th, 2025
