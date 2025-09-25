Previous
Sun rising over the tree tops... by marlboromaam
Sun rising over the tree tops...

Out for our morning walk so Will can do his business. =) Phone shot.

Uploading very early. It's 2:51 a.m. here and sleeplessness abounds at the moment... which probably means a nap later today.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Mags

moni kozi
What a fluffy sight!
September 25th, 2025  
