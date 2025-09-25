Sign up
Photo 2350
Sun rising over the tree tops...
Out for our morning walk so Will can do his business. =) Phone shot.
Uploading very early. It's 2:51 a.m. here and sleeplessness abounds at the moment... which probably means a nap later today.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
morning
,
trees
,
landscape
,
sunrise
,
driveway
,
summer
,
summertime
,
phoneography
,
front-yard
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
moni kozi
What a fluffy sight!
September 25th, 2025
