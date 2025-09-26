Sign up
Photo 2351
KaliedoCam image...
Phone shot rendered of the bedroom ceiling and paddle fan.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Photo Details
Tags
ceiling
,
phoneography
,
paddle-fan
,
apple-app
,
kaliedocam
Babs
ace
I love this one. fav.
September 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you very much, Babs. =)
September 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a great shot and presentation!
September 26th, 2025
Shirley
ace
So cool and presentation
September 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you so much, Diana.
@whippy
Thank you, Shirley.
September 26th, 2025
@whippy Thank you, Shirley.