Previous
Photo 2353
Simple one done...
Another finished plarn project for the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion. Phone shot of the back with the ruffle.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
4
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7083
photos
146
followers
89
following
644% complete
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
14th September 2025 10:04am
Tags
hat
,
crochet
,
handmade
,
garden-party
,
plarn
,
phoneography
,
plastic-bags
,
crocheted-hat
,
plarn-hat
JackieR
ace
Ooh that's a good one
September 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you, Jackie. =)
September 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice.
September 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
September 28th, 2025
