Photo 2356
Sunrise above the trees...
Shot the other day without the Woobie.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7090
photos
146
followers
89
following
645% complete
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
1999
2354
2000
2355
2001
2356
2002
2357
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
20th September 2025 8:19am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
trees
,
sunrise
,
fall
,
autumn
,
driveway
,
shrubs
,
front-yard
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely scene, light natural framing
October 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
@ziggy77
Thank you very much, Jo.
October 1st, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
just looked at your previous shot, then googled woobie, still not sure, are you refering to Will perhaps as your comfort blanket?
October 1st, 2025
