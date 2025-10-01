Previous
Next
Sunrise above the trees... by marlboromaam
Photo 2356

Sunrise above the trees...

Shot the other day without the Woobie.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
645% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely scene, light natural framing
October 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
@ziggy77 Thank you very much, Jo.
October 1st, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
@ziggy77 just looked at your previous shot, then googled woobie, still not sure, are you refering to Will perhaps as your comfort blanket?
October 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact