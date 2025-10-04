Sign up
Previous
Photo 2359
Barefootin'...
By Robert Parker and the original -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azIytXgdggA&list=RDazIytXgdggA&start_radio=1
Dance, dance, dance - in your bare feet. =)
I found this platter at Wally World. The things I buy for this little project... Original image was inverted with border added in On1.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
4
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
halloween
,
skeletons
,
platter
,
song-title
,
on1-effects
,
songtitle-120
Beverley
ace
I love tapping onto the YouTube and hearing the blast of music… brilliant!!! So fun… thank you…. Keep buying these fun things because we love it.
October 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Aww! Thank you, Beverley.
October 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such fun.
October 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
October 4th, 2025
