Previous
Barefootin'... by marlboromaam
Photo 2359

Barefootin'...

By Robert Parker and the original - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azIytXgdggA&list=RDazIytXgdggA&start_radio=1 Dance, dance, dance - in your bare feet. =)

I found this platter at Wally World. The things I buy for this little project... Original image was inverted with border added in On1.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
646% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I love tapping onto the YouTube and hearing the blast of music… brilliant!!! So fun… thank you…. Keep buying these fun things because we love it.
October 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Aww! Thank you, Beverley.
October 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such fun.
October 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
October 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact