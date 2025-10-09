Sign up
Previous
Photo 2364
Another foggy morn...
With some stubby shrubs.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Photo Details
Tags
fog
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
shrubs
,
pin-oak-tree
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Such a pretty, moody scene!
October 9th, 2025
Wylie
ace
beautiful detail in foreground framing the atmospheric forest. I'd have been tempted to clone out that sign in the middle!
October 9th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely scene
October 9th, 2025
