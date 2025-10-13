Sign up
Previous
Photo 2368
Shot from under the pin oak...
I don't believe we'll get any color this year. The leaves are just turning brown and falling. Phone shot.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
2
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
home
,
house
,
fall
,
autumn
,
shrubs
,
phoneography
,
front-yard
,
intimate-landscape
Bucktree
ace
Lovely capture of your house and beautiful framing.
October 13th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That looks such a beautiful house
October 13th, 2025
