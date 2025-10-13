Previous
Shot from under the pin oak... by marlboromaam
Shot from under the pin oak...

I don't believe we'll get any color this year. The leaves are just turning brown and falling. Phone shot.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Bucktree ace
Lovely capture of your house and beautiful framing.
October 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That looks such a beautiful house
October 13th, 2025  
