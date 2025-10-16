Sign up
Photo 2371
The last Waiheke this year...
One last bloom on my Waiheke rose.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
Tags
peach
,
orange
,
fall
,
autumn
,
rose
,
waiheke-rose
Brian
ace
Magnificent
October 16th, 2025
