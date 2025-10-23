Previous
Creepy trees? by marlboromaam
Creepy trees?

Phone shot rendered in the Style Transfer app. It will Halloween here until the end of October.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Wylie ace
nice colours!
October 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
@pusspup Thank you, Wylie.
October 23rd, 2025  
