Previous
Photo 2382
The wicked witch...
"I'll get you my pretty and your little dog too." Said the wicked witch of the west.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/tGEZpSUdggo
Phone shot.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7141
photos
146
followers
89
following
652% complete
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2379
2025
2380
2026
2381
2027
2382
2028
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
4th October 2025 9:59am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
halloween
,
wicked
,
witch
,
phoneography
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great image
October 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ziggy77
Thank you very much, Jo.
October 27th, 2025
Wylie
ace
she looks like a bit of a miss!
October 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Not long to go now…
October 27th, 2025
