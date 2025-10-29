Previous
Sway... by marlboromaam
Photo 2384

Sway...

By Michael Bublé https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeMOO5EudYs&list=RDxeMOO5EudYs&start_radio=1

Another shameless plug for the song title challenge, hosted. by yours truly. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51423/turn-the-beat-around-with-song-title-121-🎶 tag is songtitle-121

Phone shot with On1 edits. BOB if you care to click through. =)
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great twosome !! comes to mind "Lets twist again" - like we did last summer ! by Chubby Checker -
October 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Tango or tangled?
October 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beryl Thank you, Beryl.

@wakelys Marimba. =)
October 29th, 2025  
