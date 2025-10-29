Sign up
Previous
Photo 2384
Sway...
By Michael Bublé
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeMOO5EudYs&list=RDxeMOO5EudYs&start_radio=1
Another shameless plug for the song title challenge, hosted. by yours truly.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51423/turn-the-beat-around-with-song-title-121-🎶
tag is songtitle-121
Phone shot with On1 edits. BOB if you care to click through. =)
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7145
photos
145
followers
89
following
653% complete
2381
2027
2382
2028
2383
2029
2384
2030
Tags
halloween
,
song-title
,
on1
,
phoneogrpahy
,
dancing-skeletons
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great twosome !! comes to mind "Lets twist again" - like we did last summer ! by Chubby Checker -
October 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Tango or tangled?
October 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl.
@wakelys
Marimba. =)
October 29th, 2025
@wakelys Marimba. =)