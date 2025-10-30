Sign up
Previous
Photo 2385
My pet dragon...
From Dragonheart - The Old Code
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQXy84W2AZU&list=RDGQXy84W2AZU&start_radio=1
Phone shot with border added in On1.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
4
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7147
photos
145
followers
89
following
653% complete
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2382
2028
2383
2029
2384
2030
2385
2031
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
13th October 2025 10:09am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
halloween
,
dragon
,
phoneography
,
on1-border
Wylie
ace
I hope he doesn't eat much.
October 30th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
He looks fun
October 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
@pusspup
LOL! He doesn't eat anything at all. =)
@rensala
Thank you, Renee.
October 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Any relation to the Welsh Dragon?
October 30th, 2025
@rensala Thank you, Renee.