Something to Talk About... by marlboromaam
Photo 2386

Something to Talk About...

By Bonnie Rait - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJ58TVYNFro&list=RDmJ58TVYNFro&start_radio=1

Happy Halloween and another shameless plug for the song title challenge, hosted. by yours truly. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51423/turn-the-beat-around-with-song-title-121-🎶 tag is songtitle-121

Phone shot and no more skeletons until next year. =)
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Susan Wakely ace
Double trouble.
October 31st, 2025  
Mags ace
@wakelys Ha ha! Thank you, Susan.
October 31st, 2025  
