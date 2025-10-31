Sign up
Photo 2386
Something to Talk About...
By Bonnie Rait
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJ58TVYNFro&list=RDmJ58TVYNFro&start_radio=1
Happy Halloween and another shameless plug for the song title challenge, hosted. by yours truly.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51423/turn-the-beat-around-with-song-title-121-🎶
tag is songtitle-121
Phone shot and no more skeletons until next year. =)
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
halloween
,
skeletons
,
song-title
,
phoneography
,
on1
Susan Wakely
ace
Double trouble.
October 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Ha ha! Thank you, Susan.
October 31st, 2025
