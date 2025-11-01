Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2387
Old stump...
Dressed for fall. Shot in October.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7151
photos
145
followers
85
following
653% complete
View this month »
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
Latest from all albums
2384
2030
2385
2031
2386
2032
2387
2033
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
5th October 2025 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushrooms
,
fall
,
autumn
,
fungi
,
tree-stump
,
shelf-fungi
Babs
ace
Isn't nature wonderful
November 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close