Feral Siamese... by marlboromaam
Feral Siamese...

Seen occasionally around here. We've all asked around, but no one claims it. Will goes ballistic when he sees it! Phone shot from a pretty good distance.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Michelle
Such a beautiful fur baby I hope it has an owner
November 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
At least it looks well fed, well spottd and captured.
November 2nd, 2025  
