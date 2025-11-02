Sign up
Previous
Photo 2388
Feral Siamese...
Seen occasionally around here. We've all asked around, but no one claims it. Will goes ballistic when he sees it! Phone shot from a pretty good distance.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7153
photos
145
followers
85
following
654% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
16th October 2025 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
,
shade
,
siamese-cat
Michelle
Such a beautiful fur baby I hope it has an owner
November 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
At least it looks well fed, well spottd and captured.
November 2nd, 2025
