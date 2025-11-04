Previous
Sweetgum trees beginning to turn... by marlboromaam
Photo 2390

Sweetgum trees beginning to turn...

Still not much color here yet. Phone shot.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely to see your trees in colour
November 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
How beautiful they look.
November 4th, 2025  
