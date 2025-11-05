Previous
My eyes are a window... by marlboromaam
Photo 2391

My eyes are a window...

To what I want! Yes, that look says Will wants something and it has to be one of three things... 1. attention, 2. food, 3. he has to go out. =)

Phone shot.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
Simply Amanda
Sweet sweet face!
November 5th, 2025  
Babs ace
Aw he is gorgeous.
November 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Aw so lovely.
November 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
@alophoto Thank you, Amanda.

@onewing Thank you, Babs.

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
November 5th, 2025  
Pat
Ah what a face, it looks like he needs a bit of fuss to me!
November 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Will is such a beauty… a wonderful companion & helper.
Stunning photo of him… love it!
November 5th, 2025  
