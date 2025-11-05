Sign up
Previous
Photo 2391
My eyes are a window...
To what I want! Yes, that look says Will wants something and it has to be one of three things... 1. attention, 2. food, 3. he has to go out. =)
Phone shot.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
6
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7159
photos
145
followers
85
following
655% complete
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2388
2034
2389
2035
2390
2036
2391
2037
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
12th October 2025 11:27am
phoneography
rough-collie
will-connor
lassie-dog
fur-child
Simply Amanda
Sweet sweet face!
November 5th, 2025
Babs
ace
Aw he is gorgeous.
November 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Aw so lovely.
November 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
@alophoto
Thank you, Amanda.
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
November 5th, 2025
Pat
Ah what a face, it looks like he needs a bit of fuss to me!
November 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Will is such a beauty… a wonderful companion & helper.
Stunning photo of him… love it!
November 5th, 2025
