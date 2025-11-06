Sign up
Photo 2392
Resting for a few months...
And hope it starts in the spring. Phone shot from the deck. =)
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
Views
5
5
Album
Taken
Taken
24th October 2025 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Public
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
phoneography
,
intimate-landscape
,
lawn-tractor
,
swamp-maple
