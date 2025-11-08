Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2394
Stepping out into fall...
The maple tree by the deck is nearly bare now. Phone shot.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
7
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7165
photos
145
followers
85
following
655% complete
View this month »
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
Latest from all albums
2391
2037
2392
2038
2393
2039
2394
2040
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
29th October 2025 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
phoneography
,
fallen-leaves
,
maple-leaves
,
deck-steps
Danette Thompson
ace
Love it
November 8th, 2025
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Awesome. Love it. 😁
November 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
@danette
Thank you very much, Danette.
@swillinbillyflynn
Thank you so much, Billy.
November 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A very loving arty capture… I really love it! The colours and patterns are very beautiful.
November 8th, 2025
Simply Amanda
Wonderfully captured and processed!
November 8th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love this Mags, what a great idea, title and capture 👌🏻
November 8th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A colourful capture - so pretty, but could be so slippery ! Sill a big fav
November 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@swillinbillyflynn Thank you so much, Billy.