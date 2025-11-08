Previous
Stepping out into fall... by marlboromaam
Photo 2394

Stepping out into fall...

The maple tree by the deck is nearly bare now. Phone shot.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
655% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Love it
November 8th, 2025  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Awesome. Love it. 😁
November 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
@danette Thank you very much, Danette.

@swillinbillyflynn Thank you so much, Billy.
November 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A very loving arty capture… I really love it! The colours and patterns are very beautiful.
November 8th, 2025  
Simply Amanda
Wonderfully captured and processed!
November 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this Mags, what a great idea, title and capture 👌🏻
November 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A colourful capture - so pretty, but could be so slippery ! Sill a big fav
November 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact