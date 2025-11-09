Previous
I meet the nicest pet owners at the eye vet's office... by marlboromaam
I meet the nicest pet owners at the eye vet's office...

I think they are a lovely pair! I asked the fella if he would mind me taking his picture for 365 and he said not at all. Of course I explained about 365, so maybe we'll get a new member. =)

Will had to have his yearly checkup to make sure his corneal dystrophy is no worse. The vet thinks he's outgrown it. His vision is fine too. Phone shot.
Mags

Beverley ace
So happy to read will is doing great…. Lovely capture …happy faces
November 9th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot of pet and owner. Glad Will is doing ok.
November 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful capture of the two , so pleased that Will's is doing well , no wonder we have such a happy smile from the pet owner . fav
November 9th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
What a lovely pair, he has an engaging smile. Glad Will is good.
November 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sweet pair!
November 9th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice, natural shot. Good looking pair!
November 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.

@ziggy77 Thank you, Jo.

@beryl Thank you very much, Beryl.

@jesperani Thank you, Jennifer.

@casablanca Thank you!

@mccarth1 Thank you, Kerry.
November 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Good news and great capture.
November 9th, 2025  
