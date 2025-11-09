I meet the nicest pet owners at the eye vet's office...

I think they are a lovely pair! I asked the fella if he would mind me taking his picture for 365 and he said not at all. Of course I explained about 365, so maybe we'll get a new member. =)



Will had to have his yearly checkup to make sure his corneal dystrophy is no worse. The vet thinks he's outgrown it. His vision is fine too. Phone shot.