Previous
Photo 2395
I meet the nicest pet owners at the eye vet's office...
I think they are a lovely pair! I asked the fella if he would mind me taking his picture for 365 and he said not at all. Of course I explained about 365, so maybe we'll get a new member. =)
Will had to have his yearly checkup to make sure his corneal dystrophy is no worse. The vet thinks he's outgrown it. His vision is fine too. Phone shot.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
8
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7167
photos
146
followers
86
following
656% complete
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
2392
2038
2393
2039
2394
2040
2395
2041
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
4th November 2025 9:53am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
fur-baby
,
phoneography
,
man-and-dog
,
eye-vet's-office
Beverley
ace
So happy to read will is doing great…. Lovely capture …happy faces
November 9th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot of pet and owner. Glad Will is doing ok.
November 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful capture of the two , so pleased that Will's is doing well , no wonder we have such a happy smile from the pet owner . fav
November 9th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
What a lovely pair, he has an engaging smile. Glad Will is good.
November 9th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Sweet pair!
November 9th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice, natural shot. Good looking pair!
November 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
@ziggy77
Thank you, Jo.
@beryl
Thank you very much, Beryl.
@jesperani
Thank you, Jennifer.
@casablanca
Thank you!
@mccarth1
Thank you, Kerry.
November 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Good news and great capture.
November 9th, 2025
