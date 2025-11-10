Sign up
Previous
Photo 2396
It's beginning to look like autumn...
Looking down the road. Phone shot.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7169
photos
146
followers
86
following
656% complete
View this month »
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
Latest from all albums
2393
2039
2394
2040
2395
2041
2396
2042
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
4th November 2025 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
trees
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
phoneography
Peter Dulis
ace
pretty
November 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love the yellow line on the road matching the trees!
November 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@pdulis
Thank you, Peter.
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana. That double yellow line means no passing. =)
November 10th, 2025
365 Project
close
