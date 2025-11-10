Previous
It's beginning to look like autumn... by marlboromaam
Photo 2396

It's beginning to look like autumn...

Looking down the road. Phone shot.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Peter Dulis ace
pretty
November 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love the yellow line on the road matching the trees!
November 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
@pdulis Thank you, Peter.

@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana. That double yellow line means no passing. =)
November 10th, 2025  
