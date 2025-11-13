Sign up
Previous
Photo 2399
Sweetgum leaves...
Dressed for autumn and falling like mad in the winds.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
2
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7175
photos
146
followers
86
following
657% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
2nd November 2025 7:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
orange
,
fall
,
autumn
,
blue-sky
,
on1-border
,
sweetgum-leaves
Beverley
ace
Beautifully done… gorgeous colours on the groovy blue background
November 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and processed!
November 13th, 2025
