Previous
Photo 2400
Once upon a time...
Out in the sticks. There was an old lady and her sweet-natured companion who lived in this house. Nestled in the trees, on an autumn day... =) Phone shot.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
home
,
trees
,
house
,
fall
,
autumn
,
phoneography
,
front-yard
Susan Wakely
Such a lovely looking home.
November 14th, 2025
Mags
Thank you, Susan.
November 14th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
A wonderful capture of this beautiful country home !
November 14th, 2025
