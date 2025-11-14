Previous
Once upon a time... by marlboromaam
Once upon a time...

Out in the sticks. There was an old lady and her sweet-natured companion who lived in this house. Nestled in the trees, on an autumn day... =) Phone shot.
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely looking home.
November 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Thank you, Susan.
November 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful country home !
November 14th, 2025  
