Photo 2401
Last rose this year...
One last bloom and it's the Love Rose. Phone shot and just for fun with a twist -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2ugQ190hkc&list=RDm2ugQ190hkc&start_radio=1
Song title challenge ends today! Please get your entries posted by tonight.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Mags
@marlboromaam
Tags
white
red
fall
autumn
rose
phoneography
love-rose
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Beautiful rose and oh, that theme took me back!! I remember that from my younger years, raised a smile.
November 15th, 2025
Mags
@casablanca
🥰 Thank you very much! I loved that show. It made everyone want to take a cruise and it was supposed to save the American cruise ships, but it didn't work - sadly.
November 15th, 2025
