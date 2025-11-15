Previous
Last rose this year... by marlboromaam
Photo 2401

Last rose this year...

One last bloom and it's the Love Rose. Phone shot and just for fun with a twist - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2ugQ190hkc&list=RDm2ugQ190hkc&start_radio=1

Song title challenge ends today! Please get your entries posted by tonight.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
657% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful rose and oh, that theme took me back!! I remember that from my younger years, raised a smile.
November 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
@casablanca 🥰 Thank you very much! I loved that show. It made everyone want to take a cruise and it was supposed to save the American cruise ships, but it didn't work - sadly.
November 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact