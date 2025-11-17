Sign up
Previous
Photo 2403
The dog fennel has bloomed
And is going to seed. It's that time of year.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
7183
photos
146
followers
86
following
658% complete
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2400
2046
2401
2047
2402
2048
2403
2049
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
4th November 2025 2:16pm
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
weed
,
wildflower
,
eupatorium-capillifolium
,
summer-cedar
,
yankeeweed
,
cypressweed
,
common-dog-fennel
JackieR
ace
Glorious sky too
November 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful shapes.
November 17th, 2025
