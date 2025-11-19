Previous
The wild dogwood trees in the woods... by marlboromaam
The wild dogwood trees in the woods...

Are showing their color this year.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Susan Wakely
Such a vibrant colour.
November 19th, 2025  
Mags
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
November 19th, 2025  
Diana
The leaves look like butterflies, beautiful!
November 19th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell
Can't say exactly why, but I like this somewhat-close-up of colorful leaves!
November 19th, 2025  
