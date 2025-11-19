Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2405
The wild dogwood trees in the woods...
Are showing their color this year.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7187
photos
146
followers
86
following
658% complete
View this month »
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
Latest from all albums
2402
2048
2403
2049
2404
2050
2405
2051
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
1st November 2025 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
orange
,
fall
,
autumn
,
dogwood-leaves
,
wild-dogwood
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a vibrant colour.
November 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
November 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
The leaves look like butterflies, beautiful!
November 19th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Can't say exactly why, but I like this somewhat-close-up of colorful leaves!
November 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close