Previous
Photo 2407
Seeing through a tangle...
Vines and leaves on a sunny fall day.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
1st November 2025 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
leaves
,
shadow
,
fall
,
autumn
,
vines
Diana
ace
Beautiful light in the tangle 😀
November 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
November 21st, 2025
