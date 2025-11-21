Previous
Seeing through a tangle... by marlboromaam
Photo 2407

Seeing through a tangle...

Vines and leaves on a sunny fall day.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Diana
Beautiful light in the tangle 😀
November 21st, 2025  
Mags
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
November 21st, 2025  
