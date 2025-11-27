Sign up
Previous
Photo 2413
He was talking in his own way...
Happy Thanksgiving!
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
4
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7203
photos
146
followers
86
following
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
Latest from all albums
2410
2056
2411
2057
2412
2058
2413
2059
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments: 4
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
22nd November 2025 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thanksgiving
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Diana
ace
Happy Thanksgiving Mags 👌🏻
November 27th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful dog. Great shot.
November 27th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Pretty boy
November 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
Happy Thanksgiving Mags
November 27th, 2025
