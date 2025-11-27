Previous
He was talking in his own way... by marlboromaam
Photo 2413

He was talking in his own way...

Happy Thanksgiving!
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
661% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Happy Thanksgiving Mags 👌🏻
November 27th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful dog. Great shot.
November 27th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Pretty boy
November 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
Happy Thanksgiving Mags
November 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact