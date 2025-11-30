Previous
Mockernut gold... by marlboromaam
Mockernut gold...

Its leaves are all gone now.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Renee Salamon ace
What a beauty, the Mockernut is new to me
November 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
@rensala Thank you very much, Renee. It's a kind of hickory tree. The large nuts it produces aren't fit for human consumption. It's also been called a pig hickory. =)
November 30th, 2025  
Kate ace
Our hickory still has some leaves, mostly on the lower branches. I'm not sure if our hickory is a mocker nut or another type of hickory.
November 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
@k9photo See if this page will help you identify it, Kate. You'll find the mockernut here too. =) http://www.namethatplant.net/4DCGI/Query?commonname=hickory
November 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Your trees are sooo amazing… Sooo beautiful… I bet the chipmunks & squirrels love it to pieces
November 30th, 2025  
